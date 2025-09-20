HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Amul cuts prices of 700 product packs, ghee to be cheaper by Rs 40/litre

Sat, 20 September 2025
GCMMF, which markets dairy items under Amul brand, on Saturday announced reduction of retail prices of more than 700 product packs, including ghee, butter ice cream, bakery and frozen snacks, as it decided to pass on benefits of the GST rate cut to consumers. 

The new price will be effective from September 22. 

In a statement, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) announced revision in price list of more than 700 product packs, offering full benefit of GST reduction to its customers, effective September 22, 2025. 

"This revision is across the range of product categories like butter, ghee, UHT milk, ice cream, cheese, paneer, chocolates, bakery range, frozen dairy and potato snacks, condensed milk, peanut spread, malt-based drink, etc," GCMMF said. 

The MRP of butter (100 gm) has been reduced to Rs 58 from Rs 62. Ghee rates have been cut by Rs 40 to Rs 610 per litre. 

The MRP of Amul processed cheese block (1kg) has been cut by Rs 30 to Rs 545 per kg. -- PTI

