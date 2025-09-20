Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Jolly LLB 3' earns Rs 12.75 cr at box office

17:51





The film, which released in theatres on Friday, is the third installment in the courtroom comedy franchise that started with 2013's Jolly LLB, featuring Arshad Warsi as a down-on-luck lawyer from Meerut, Jolly Tyagi.





It was followed by 2017's Jolly LLB 2 that saw Kumar starring as Jolly Mishra, another struggling lawyer from Kanpur.





According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 12.75 crore nett at the domestic box office.





Produced by Star Studio18, Jolly LLB 3 is directed by Subhash Kapoor, who has helmed the previous two installments.





It also stars Amrita Rao and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles.





Besides Jolly LLB 3, Kumar will also star in Welcome to the Jungle, which is the third installment of the Welcome franchise.





It is directed by Ahmed Khan and comprises a star-studded cast, which also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Shreyas Talpade, and Manushi Chhillar alongside Kumar. -- PTI

, headlined by Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, has collected over Rs 12 crore nett at the domestic box office on its opening day.