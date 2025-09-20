HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Actor Jr NTR sustains minor injury during ad shoot; advised two weeks' rest

Sat, 20 September 2025
00:21
image
Actor Jr NTR sustained a minor injury on Friday while shooting for an advertisement here and has been advised to rest for a couple of weeks, his office said. 

The actor's condition is stable, and there is no cause for concern, the statement added. 

 "Mr NTR sustained a minor injury today while shooting for an advertisement. On medical advice, he will be resting for the next couple of weeks to ensure a complete recovery," the statement said. 

The actor's office also urged fans and the public to refrain from speculation. 

Jr NTR, 42, who recently garnered appreciation for his performance in the Bollywood film War 2, is the grandson of TDP founder and former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, N T Rama Rao. -- PTI

