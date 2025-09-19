HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
World must learn from India on ending wars swiftly: IAF chief

Fri, 19 September 2025
20:22
Air Chief Marshal AP Singh
Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Friday said the world should learn from India's handling of Operation Sindoor and aim to start and end conflicts quickly. 

"And this is where I think the world has to learn a lesson from India how to start and terminate a conflict at the earliest possible opportunity...", he said, insisting that prolonged wars drain preparedness, harm the economy and impede national progress. 

He recalled that India's aim was anti-terror action and said prolonging war only adds cost and weakens preparedness and development. 

"The main wars that are going on today, be it Russia, Ukraine or the Israel war. They are going on, years have passed, because no one is thinking about conflict termination...We heard that people said that no, we should have done a little more. We stopped the war very quickly," said the IAF chief while speaking at the Annual General Meeting organised by the Air Force Association in New Delhi. 

Singh contrasted short, goal-oriented operations with long-running wars such as those in Ukraine and the Israel region, saying ego and shifting goals often keep fights going.  -- ANI

