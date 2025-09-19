UP Invests Rs 140 Cr To Promote Startups

12:45





The state has set up a network of 72 incubators and seven centres of excellence to catalyse startups, promote business culture and generate jobs for the youth. The startups have been contributing immensely in domains such as healthcare, agriculture, biotechnology, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said, stressing for the youth to become job creators, not job seekers.





The CM claimed UP is becoming a global tech and innovation hub, and the ecosystem of startups will fortify Atmanirbhar India.





He had said earlier that research was confined to labs, but now efforts are being made to foster the concept of 'lab to land' and 'lab to industry' so that innovation is translated into agriculture and industry.





'This collaborative spirit will connect startups to the market,' Adityanath said while addressing a recent Startup Conclave 2025 in Lucknow.





Some of the leading startups and unicorns incorporated in UP include Pine Labs, Spice Money Ltd, Paytm Payments Bank, Advisorymandi, OneCode, Wishfin, GramCover, Marquee Equity, Buddy4Study, IndiaMart, Info Edge, PhysicsWallah etc.





--Virendra Singh Rawat, Business Standard

The Uttar Pradesh government has injected financial support of almost Rs 140 crore to promote the startup ecosystem and support innovation. With more than 17,000 startups, UP is among the leading states in terms of the highest number of active startups in India.