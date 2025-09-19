HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Undying love for neighbour: BJP on Pitroda 'at home' in Pak

Fri, 19 September 2025
15:14
The BJP slammed the Congress on Friday, alleging that the party did not take "tough actions" against Pakistan, even after the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, during its rule because of its "undying love" for the neighbouring country. 

This came after Congress's overseas department chief Sam Pitroda, pitching for a substantial improvement in India's relationship with its neighbours, reportedly said he "felt at home in Pakistan" during his visit to the country sometime in the past.

Reacting sharply to his remarks, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, "Rahul Gandhi's blue-eyed boy and Congress Overseas chief Sam Pitroda says he 'felt at home' in Pakistan. No wonder UPA took no tough action against Pak even after 26/11." 

"Pakistan's favourite, Congress's chosen!" Bhandari said in a post on X. Latching on to Pitroda's remarks, another BJP spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, alleged that the "Congress had undying love for Pakistan". "They even spoke to Hafiz Saeed via Yasin Malik. They give (gave) clean chit to Pak on 26/11, Samjhauta, Pulwama and Pahalgam (terror strikes). They articulate Pak position on (Article) 370.... They give 80 per cent water to Pak under IWT! They love Pakistan!" "INC (Indian National Congress) is Islamabad National Congress," Poonawalla charged. PTI

