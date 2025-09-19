HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Two held in Rs 6 cr stock market fraud, gave bank accounts to cyber gangs: Police

Fri, 19 September 2025
18:51
The Delhi police has arrested two men for allegedly facilitating a multi-crore stock market fraud by providing their bank accounts to organised cyber syndicates, an official said on Friday. 

The accused were identified as Kulwant Singh and Devender Singh, the police said. 

They were found to have provided their bank accounts for laundering fraud money routed through bogus investment schemes, the police said.

According to the police, the syndicate lured investors with promises of IPO funding and high-return stock market opportunities. 

"Unsuspecting victims were induced to transfer money into bank accounts controlled by the fraudsters. Nearly Rs 6 crore was siphoned off using this modus operandi," deputy commissioner of police (Crime Branch) Aditya Gautam in a statement said. 

The officer further said that a part of the fraud amount, Rs 20 lakh, was traced to an account in the name of an NGO. 

Police said this account was directly linked to at least 10 complaints lodged on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP). 

"During the probe, it emerged that the accused had registered a trust in the name of an NGO and opened current accounts to obscure ownership. These accounts were then handed over to handlers of cyber fraud syndicates," said the DCP. -- PTI

