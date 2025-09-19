Two held in Delhi for firing at Disha Patani's home

11:14





Two active members of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang, allegedly involved in firing outside Bollywood actress Disha Patani's residence in Bareilly, were shot dead in an encounter near Tronica City in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, officials said.





The encounter was carried out in a joint operation by Delhi Police Special Cell and Special Task Forces of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, they said, adding that four officials of the joint party were injured during the shootout.





UP police's additional director general, law and order, Amitabh Yash said Ravinder, resident of Haryana's Rohtak and Arun from Haryana's Sonipat were shot dead during an encounter by the joint party.





According to officials, four personnel from the joint party were injured during the shootout. Among them were two Delhi Police Crime Branch personnel -- Sub-inspector Rohit and Head Constable Kailash -- and two others were UP STF officials, Ankur and Jai.

The Delhi Police Special Cell detained two juveniles in connection with the firing at actress Disha Patani's home on September 11. Both have been apprehended in Delhi.