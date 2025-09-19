Trump, Xi hold telephonic conversation: Chinese media

19:28





Prior to the call between the two leaders, US media had reported that US President Donald Trump has declined to give approval for $400 million of military aid to Taiwan because he is seeking to negotiate a trade deal with China, The Washington Post reported, citing sources.





Trump is also striving for a summit deal with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, as per an exclusive report of the US newspaper on Thursday.





The Trump administration is generally seeking to soften relations with Beijing, the Post noted.





According to a White House representative, the aid package decision has not been finalised and may be reviewed.





According to local US media outlets, Trump and Xi were expected to discuss a deal to confirm the framework of a deal that would separate the TikTok app from its Chinese owner, ByteDance, to avoid a ban in the United States.





"We have a deal on TikTok. I've reached a deal with China. I'm going to speak to President Xi on Friday to confirm everything up," Trump told mediapersons outside the White House on Tuesday according to the New York Post. -- ANI

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a telephonic conversation, Xinhua News reported on Friday.