Trump says TV networks opposed to him should 'maybe' lose licence

The remarks come after pressure from his administration led ABC to suspend Jimmy Kimmel, the late-night TV host who suggested that the murder of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk in Utah last week was perpetrated by a Trump supporter.





Kimmel's suspension following the threat of regulatory action has raised concerns the Trump administration was attempting to curtail the free speech of its critics - with other talk show hosts commenting on the row.





"This is blatant censorship," Stephen Colbert said on his rival CBS show. "With an autocrat, you can't give an inch." -- BBC

US President Donald Trump has suggested some TV networks should have their licences "taken away".