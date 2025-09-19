HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Trump halts aid to Taiwan ahead of talks with Xi

Fri, 19 September 2025
Share:
14:31
image
United States President Donald Trump has declined to give approval for $400 million of military aid to Taiwan because he is seeking to negotiate a trade deal with China, The Washington Post reported citing sources.

Trump is also striving for a summit deal with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, as per an exclusive report of the US newspaper on Thursday.

The Trump administration is generally seeking to soften relations with Beijing, the Post noted.

The US media report comes just ahead of Trump's call with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later today.

A White House representative said that the aid package decision is not final and may be reviewed.

According to local US media outlets, Trump and Xi are expected to speak today to discuss a deal to confirm the framework of a deal that would separate the TikTok app from its Chinese owner, ByteDance, to avoid a ban in the United States.

"We have a deal on TikTok. I've reached a deal with China. I'm going to speak to President Xi on Friday to confirm everything up," Trump told mediapersons outside the White House on Tuesday according to the New York Post.

Last year, former US President Joe Biden enacted a law mandating that TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, based in China, sell off the app or face a ban in the US due to national security concerns.

A US federal law was scheduled to take effect in January this year, requiring the company to find a non-Chinese owner or face a ban in the United States. 

Trump later extended the deadline.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent at a press conference in Madrid on September 14 announced that the United States had a 'framework' for a deal to keep TikTok operational in the US.

Chinese and US officials had trade teams held a new round of talks in Madrid, Spain, on Sunday and Monday, following discussions earlier in Switzerland, Britain and Sweden, Xinhua reported.

Li Chenggang, China's international trade representative and vice minister of commerce was cited by the Chinese news outlet as saying that the the two sides held candid discussions on TikTok and related concerns, reaching a basic framework consensus on resolving the issue through cooperation, reducing investment barriers and promoting economic and trade ties.

China claims Taiwan as a part of its territory and has vowed to unify with Taiwan, using force if necessary.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Telangana man shot dead by US cops faced 'salary fraud'
LIVE! Telangana man shot dead by US cops faced 'salary fraud'

Pakistan's nukes available for Saudi under new pact
Pakistan's nukes available for Saudi under new pact

The entry of other Arab countries in the mutual defence deal between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is not ruled out, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said, adding that 'doors are not closed' for such developments.

Wake up at 4 am, eliminate 2 votes: Rahul's dig at EC
Wake up at 4 am, eliminate 2 votes: Rahul's dig at EC

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday reiterated his 'vote chori' allegations and took a swipe at the Election Commission, calling it an 'election watchman' who 'stayed awake, watched the theft, and protected the thieves'.

Jolly LLB 3 Review
Jolly LLB 3 Review

Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla are in top form in Jolly LLB 3, applauds Deepa Gahlot.

Court quashes order to take down articles against Adani
Court quashes order to take down articles against Adani

A Delhi court has set aside an order asking four journalists to take down alleged defamatory content against Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), saying the effect of removal of the articles by an ad interim ex parte order was 'sweeping' and...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV