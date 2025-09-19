The man holding $2,000 worth of iPhones...

09:55





Apple commenced the sale of its newly launched iPhone 17 series across India on Thursday, prompting large crowds and long queues outside Apple flagship stores in Mumbai and Delhi, as tech enthusiasts gathered to be among the first to purchase the latest devices.





The latest Apple launch includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max, AirPods 3, Watch Series 11, Watch SE3, and Watch Ultra 3. These were unveiled globally on September 9, 2025. Long queues of buyers were seen outside Apple's flagship store in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai today. As per the visuals, two long queues were seen outside Mumbai's BKC to ensure a smooth entry of the customers at the Apple flagship store.

iPhone customer, Aman Chouhan, says, "I have purchased iPhone 17PRO Max, one is 256GB and the other is 1TB. I was waiting in line since 12 midnight and now I have got it. It has new features. The orange colour is new..."