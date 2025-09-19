HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Telangana man shot dead by US cops faced 'salary fraud'

Fri, 19 September 2025
Share:
14:48
Illustration: Dominic Xavier
Illustration: Dominic Xavier
The 30-year-old man from Telangana, who was allegedly shot dead by the US police, had claimed that he was a victim of "racial hatred and discrimination". Mohammed Nizamuddin from Mahabubnagar district died in the United States after allegedly being shot by the police there following a "scuffle" with his roommate, his family members said on Thursday.

In a recent post on social media, Nizamuddin said, "I have been a victim of racial hatred, racial discrimination, racial harassment, torture, wage-fraud, wrongful termination and obstruction of Justice. Today I decided to raise my voice against all odds... Oppression of corporate tyrants must end and everyone involved in it must be punished severely." 

Citing information received from a friend of his son, Nizamuddin's father Mohammed Hasnuddin told PTI that the incident occurred on September 3, though it is unclear what exactly happened. 

According to a video released by Santa Clara police, they received a 911 (emergency call) involving a disturbance between two roommates. When the police reached the spot they received information that the situation had escalated and the suspect stabbed the victim, pinning him to the ground. The officer attempted to deescalate the situation with verbal commands. But the suspect ignored the commands.

When the officer saw the suspect's hand holding a knife come down towards the victim, the officer shot four times, Santa Clara police chief Morgan said in the video. The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Nizamuddin also posted in the message that he faced a lot of hostility, poor, unacceptable environment, racial discrimination, and racial harassment and salary fraud where he worked.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Telangana man shot dead by US cops faced 'salary fraud'
LIVE! Telangana man shot dead by US cops faced 'salary fraud'

Pakistan's nukes available for Saudi under new pact
Pakistan's nukes available for Saudi under new pact

The entry of other Arab countries in the mutual defence deal between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is not ruled out, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said, adding that 'doors are not closed' for such developments.

Wake up at 4 am, eliminate 2 votes: Rahul's dig at EC
Wake up at 4 am, eliminate 2 votes: Rahul's dig at EC

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday reiterated his 'vote chori' allegations and took a swipe at the Election Commission, calling it an 'election watchman' who 'stayed awake, watched the theft, and protected the thieves'.

Jolly LLB 3 Review
Jolly LLB 3 Review

Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla are in top form in Jolly LLB 3, applauds Deepa Gahlot.

Court quashes order to take down articles against Adani
Court quashes order to take down articles against Adani

A Delhi court has set aside an order asking four journalists to take down alleged defamatory content against Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), saying the effect of removal of the articles by an ad interim ex parte order was 'sweeping' and...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV