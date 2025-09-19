HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Taliban ban books by women, teaching gender rights

Fri, 19 September 2025
The Taliban government has ordered Afghan universities to remove books authored by women and stop teaching subjects linked to human rights, gender studies, and sexual harassment. Officials said 680 books were deemed problematic for being 'anti-Sharia and against Taliban policies', including 140 written by women such as Safety in the Chemical Laboratory, reported the BBC.

In total, 18 subjects have been banned, six of them related specifically to women, including Gender and Development and Women's Sociology.

The move follows a series of curbs since the Taliban's return to power in 2021, which have already shut women out of education beyond the sixth grade and ended midwifery courses last year.

This week, fibre-optic internet was also banned in at least 10 provinces to 'prevent immorality,' on the orders of the Taliban's supreme leader. 

While authorities insist they respect women's rights 'within Afghan culture and Islamic law,' rights groups say the measures have disproportionately targeted women and girls.

