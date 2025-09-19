Stock markets snap 3-day rally on profit-taking in HDFC, ICICI Bank

17:13





During the day, it dropped 528.04 points or 0.63 per cent to 82,485.92. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 96.55 points or 0.38 per cent to 25,327.05. Among Sensex firms, HCL Tech, ICICI Bank, Titan, Trent, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra and HDFC Bank were the major laggards. However, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, SBI, NTPC and Sun Pharma were among the gainers. -- PTI

Benchmark BSE Sensex declined by 387 points on Friday, snapping its three-day gaining streak due to profit-taking in blue-chip shares HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 387.73 points or 0.47 per cent to settle at 82,626.23.