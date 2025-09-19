HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Senior IPS officers appointed as chiefs of CISF, ITBP

Fri, 19 September 2025
23:46
Senior IPS officer Praveer Ranjan/ANI Photo
Senior IPS officers Praveer Ranjan and Praveen Kumar were on Friday appointed as the chiefs of the Central Industrial Security Force and the lndo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), respectively, officials said. 

Ranjan, a 1993-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories) cadre, is currently serving as the Special Director General of CISF. 

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved his appointment as Director General, CISF, for a period up to July 31, 2029, the date of his superannuation, an order issued by the Ministry of Personnel said. 

He will succeed incumbent chief Rajwinder Singh Bhatti, who is scheduled to superannuate at the end of this month. 

Praveen Kumar, Special Director, Intelligence Bureau, has been appointed as the Director General, ITBP, for a period up to September 30, 2030, the date of his superannuation. 

Kumar is a 1993-batch West Bengal cadre IPS officer. 

He will take over the charge of the border guarding force from incumbent Rahul Rasgotra, who is due to superannuate on September 30. 

While the CISF guards the country's critical infrastructure, including airports, nuclear installations and space establishments, among others, ITBP is entrusted with guarding the Sino-India border. -- PTI

