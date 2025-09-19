SC rejects plea against inviting Banu Mushtaq for Dasara

13:00





A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta rejected the petition challenging the September 15 order of the Karnataka High Court, which dismissed the pleas against the state government's decision. The appeal against the high court order was filed in the top court by H S Gaurav. The festival will begin on September 22. The plea assailed the high court's reasoning, saying the inaugural rituals of Dasara, which take place at the Chamundeshwari Temple, are not merely symbolic but constitute an essential religious practice protected under Article 25 of the Constitution.





The inauguration involves lighting of the ceremonial lamp, offering of kumkum, turmeric, fruits and flowers before the sanctum sanctorum of Goddess Chamundeshwari. According to the plea, these are acts of Hindu worship governed by Agamic traditions and cannot be performed by a non-Hindu. PTI

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea challenging the Karnataka government's decision to invite International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara this year.