HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SC rejects plea against inviting Banu Mushtaq for Dasara

Fri, 19 September 2025
Share:
13:00
image
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea challenging the Karnataka government's decision to invite International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara this year. 

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta rejected the petition challenging the September 15 order of the Karnataka High Court, which dismissed the pleas against the state government's decision. The appeal against the high court order was filed in the top court by H S Gaurav. The festival will begin on September 22. The plea assailed the high court's reasoning, saying the inaugural rituals of Dasara, which take place at the Chamundeshwari Temple, are not merely symbolic but constitute an essential religious practice protected under Article 25 of the Constitution.

The inauguration involves lighting of the ceremonial lamp, offering of kumkum, turmeric, fruits and flowers before the sanctum sanctorum of Goddess Chamundeshwari. According to the plea, these are acts of Hindu worship governed by Agamic traditions and cannot be performed by a non-Hindu. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak's nukes will be available for use in pact with Saudi
LIVE! Pak's nukes will be available for use in pact with Saudi

Telangana man shot dead by US police flagged racism
Telangana man shot dead by US police flagged racism

The 30-year-old man from Telangana, who was allegedly shot dead by the United States police, had claimed that he was a victim of 'racial hatred and discrimination'.

Muridke camp destroyed: LeT commander exposes Pak lie
Muridke camp destroyed: LeT commander exposes Pak lie

Months after India's precision strikes on nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), a viral video of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Qaasim has surfaced.

Jolly LLB 3 Review
Jolly LLB 3 Review

Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla are in top form in Jolly LLB 3, applauds Deepa Gahlot.

RaGa's Charges Vs ECI Rebuttal: Who's Right?
RaGa's Charges Vs ECI Rebuttal: Who's Right?

Does voter deletion controversy expose critical gaps in ECI verification procedures and safeguards protecting electoral roll integrity?

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV