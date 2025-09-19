Rupee rises 9 paise to close at 88.11 against US dollar

20:03





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.22, then touched an intraday low of 88.34 and a high of 88.06 against the greenback.





The domestic unit finally settled at 88.11 (provisional), higher by 9 paise over its previous close.





On Thursday, the rupee depreciated 35 paise to close at 88.20 against the US dollar. -- PTI

The rupee appreciated 9 paise to close at 88.11 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, supported by optimism on US-India trade negotiations. Likely intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also helped the domestic unit in controlling volatility and preventing a quick depreciation, forex traders said.