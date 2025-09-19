RSS-backed ABVP sweeps DUSU polls

16:22

The counting was held amid high security at the Delhi University Sports Centre in North Campus. ABVP's Aryan Maan bagged the president's post, trouncing his rival from NSUI Joslyn Nandita Choudhary by a margin of 16,196 votes. NSUI candidate Rahul Jhansla received 29,339 votes and defeated ABVP's Govind Tanwar, who managed 20,547 votes, to win the vice president's post.





Kunal Chaudhary of the ABVP polled 23,779 votes to bag the secretary's post by defeating NSUI's Kabir. ABVP's Deepika Jha defeated Lavkush Bhadana to win the joint secretary's post in the central panel. Jha received 21,825 votes against Bhadana's 17,380. The Students' Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students' Association (AISA) combined drew a blank. -- PTI

The RSS-affiliated ABVP bagged three posts in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU), including the key post of president, restricting the Congress-backed NSUI to one post in the high-octane polls.