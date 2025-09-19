HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

RSS-backed ABVP sweeps DUSU polls

Fri, 19 September 2025
Share:
16:22
File pic
File pic
The RSS-affiliated ABVP bagged three posts in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU), including the key post of president, restricting the Congress-backed NSUI to one post in the high-octane polls. 

The counting was held amid high security at the Delhi University Sports Centre in North Campus. ABVP's Aryan Maan bagged the president's post, trouncing his rival from NSUI Joslyn Nandita Choudhary by a margin of 16,196 votes. NSUI candidate Rahul Jhansla received 29,339 votes and defeated ABVP's Govind Tanwar, who managed 20,547 votes, to win the vice president's post. 

Kunal Chaudhary of the ABVP polled 23,779 votes to bag the secretary's post by defeating NSUI's Kabir. ABVP's Deepika Jha defeated Lavkush Bhadana to win the joint secretary's post in the central panel. Jha received 21,825 votes against Bhadana's 17,380. The Students' Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students' Association (AISA) combined drew a blank. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! RSS-backed ABVP sweeps DUSU polls
LIVE! RSS-backed ABVP sweeps DUSU polls

'Saudi Arabia Won't Align With Pakistan Against India'
'Saudi Arabia Won't Align With Pakistan Against India'

'The background for the Saudi-Pakistan agreement is the fact that the regional security order has collapsed due to the Israeli attack on Doha.''The Americans have largely abandoned their security guarantee for West Asia and the region...

'Secular' NCP still with Mahayuti due to...: Ajit Pawar
'Secular' NCP still with Mahayuti due to...: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar on Friday said the party was still part of the Mahayuti alliance because of mutual respect among allies and its commitment to the state's progress.

Singer Zubeen Garg Dies In Scuba Accident
Singer Zubeen Garg Dies In Scuba Accident

'He was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared deceased in the ICU around 2:30 PM IST.'

Scuffle erupts during iPhone 17 sale, cops use force
Scuffle erupts during iPhone 17 sale, cops use force

Sale of the new series of iPhones started on Friday, with excited customers queuing up outside the country's first Apple Store since early hours and even indulging in a scuffle before its opening.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV