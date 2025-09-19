HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Royal Enfield ties up with Flipkart to sell 350 cc bikes

Fri, 19 September 2025
17:57
image
Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Friday said it has tied up with e-commerce marketplace Flipkart to sell its entire 350cc portfolio. The company's 350cc range -- the Bullet 350, Classic 350, Hunter 350, Goan Classic 350 and the new Meteor 350 will be available on Flipkart, starting September 22, 2025, in five cities -- Bengaluru, Gurugram, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai, the company said in a statement. 

The customer journey for delivery and after-sales support will be fulfilled by their preferred Royal Enfield authorised dealer in these cities, it added. 

Customers opting to purchase their favourite Royal Enfield 350cc motorcycle on Flipkart will also get full GST benefits, applicable from September 22, 2025, the company said. 

"Partnering with Flipkart allows us to meet today's digital-first customers where they are requiring a simple, convenient way to explore and purchase their motorcycles online," Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan said. 

Currently available in five cities, and more coming soon, the company is providing flexibility and convenience in the purchase journey, while ensuring the final handover through authorised dealer partners, he added. --PTI

