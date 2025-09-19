HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rahul speaks like an urban Maoist: Fadnavis

Fri, 19 September 2025
16:02
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday accused Rahul Gandhi of speaking like an "urban Maoist", claiming that the Congress leader asked Gen Z to overthrow a democratically elected government. Gandhi does not believe in the Constitution and rejects the institutions, the CM said, adding that his advisors also have "urban Maoist" mindset. 

His remarks came a day after Gandhi launched his fresh offensive against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and reiterated his "vote chori" allegations. 

In a post on Thursday evening, the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition said, "The nation's youth, the nation's students, the nation's Gen Z, will defend the Constitution, protect democracy, and stop vote theft. I always stand with them. Jai Hind!" 

When reporters sought Fadnavis' reaction on the Congress leader's post, the CM alleged, "Gandhi has asked Gen Z to come together to overthrow a democratically elected government...It is not 'vote chori', but Rahul Gandhi's brain has been stolen. He has no trust in the Constitution and rejects institutions. He spoke like an urban Maoist by saying that Gen Z should come together to overthrow a democratically elected government."

"Gandhi's advisors are of urban Maoist mindset. But India's Gen Z believes in the Constitution. It has initiated the start-up ecosystem and knows technology. Rahul Gandhi neither understands Gen Z, nor the youth nor the senior citizens of the country," he said. PTI

