Rahul is dangerous, must be discarded: BJP

In a post on X, the BJP leader said that the Congress MP's statements had threatened the country's "democratic system ". Malviya wrote that the opposition leaders' remarks were not about winning elections but about destabilising the nation.





Sharing a video clip, the BJP leader in a post on X said, "Let that sink in: "It is not my job to save the democratic system of India," says Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. No one should have any doubt now -- his repeated attempts to invite foreign deep-state intervention before 2024 were part of a premeditated, sinister plot. The lies he spreads are not about winning elections. They are aimed at unravelling India itself, a nation that has rejected him more than 90 times. Rahul Gandhi is dangerous, delusional, and must be discarded.





A day earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once again raised concerns over alleged "vote theft" and slammed the Election Commission of India for not cooperating with the investigation. He accused the EC of ignoring serious issues related to voter fraud.





"I am going to show the youth, the people, proof that is black and white, absolutely clear that the Chief Election Commissioner of India is protecting people who have destroyed Indian democracy. I will also show you the methods by which votes are added, deleted and show you how it is done," Rahul Gandhi said during a press conference at the Congress headquarters, Indira Bhawan. -- ANI

