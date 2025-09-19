HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rahul has made a laughing stock of himself: BJP

Fri, 19 September 2025
09:45
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh on Friday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following his fresh allegations of vote theft, saying that Rahul Gandhi "dreams at night and gives them as statements in the morning." 

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh remarked, "I don't know what Rahul Gandhi eats or when he sleeps at night. But he dreams, and in the morning, he presents those dreams as statements. He has made himself a laughing stock. Nobody trusts him, not even the media. That is why he goes abroad and makes statements. He disappears and then comes back. This is not how politics works." 

This statement came after Rahul Gandhi's fresh allegations of an attempt at vote theft in Karnataka's Aland constituency. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, he claimed that there was an attempt to delete more than 6,000 voters' names from the Aland constituency in Karnataka. 

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi's "hydrogen bomb" comment made earlier, Ghosh said, "Every day he launches a hydrogen bomb or an atom bomb. What is happening instead is that his party is vanishing. Politics doesn't run on gimmicks. He is not seen among people. He keeps travelling to Malaysia, Indonesia... this is not how people will support you." 

He accused Rahul Gandhi of targeting government institutions and wasting Parliament's time and said, "He attacks the Supreme Court, wastes Parliament's time, and now targets the Election Commission. During his party's rule, everything was fine. The Election Commission is independent, and the people sitting there are capable. If your party loses, what can the Commission do about it?" 

Ghosh also expressed concern over rising crime cases in West Bengal, particularly against women and said, "Incidents of rape are no longer confined to colleges. Now even school-going students are being assaulted. Such cases are occurring in schools and villages, yet Mamata Banerjee, despite being a woman, is neither taking action nor issuing a statement. People cannot trust the police or teachers...so whom will they trust? How will parents send their children to schools?" -- ANI

