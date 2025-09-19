Pathologist and legend Dr Borges passes away

15:06





"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Anita Borges, a doyen of pathology in India and an eminent pathologist of national and international repute. Her remarkable contributions, dedication, and zeal have left an indelible mark on the field of pathology, inspiring generations of pathologists and medical professionals.





"We lost a stalwart and a great teacher. She was involved in teaching even in the last moments of her life! Words cannot describe her aura she carried. Her loss creates an irreplaceable void in our fraternity. May her noble soul rest in eternal peace, and may her legacy continue to guide and inspire us."

Vijay Shankar S, who is a professor of pathology, pays tribute to Dr Anita Borges: