Pak's nukes will be available for use in pact with Saudi

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday signed a "strategic mutual defence" agreement, which declares that any attack on either country will be considered "an aggression against both".





The deal was signed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the Pakistani leader's day-long visit to the Gulf Kingdom, according to a joint statement.





The deal comes days after an Israeli attack on the Hamas leadership in Qatar, a key US ally in the Gulf region.





Responding to a question whether more Arab nations could become part of the deal, Asif said: "I cannot prematurely answer this, but I will definitely say the doors are not closed."





Asif, during an interview to Geo News on Tuesday, said he had always called for a similar arrangement like NATO since there was greater vulnerability for Pakistan. "I think it is a fundamental right of the countries and people here, particularly the Muslim population, to together defend their region, countries and nations," Asif said. He said there was no clause in the deal that ruled out the entry of any other nation or that Pakistan could not sign a similar agreement with anyone else.





Asked whether Pakistan's nuclear assets were also up for use under the agreement, Asif said: "What we have, our capabilities, will absolutely be available under this pact."





Asif said Pakistan had always offered its nuclear facilities for inspection and never committed any violation.





Questioned about whether any attack on one country would lead to the involvement of the other and vice versa, the minister said: "Yes, absolutely. There is no doubt in this. Asif further said it was not an aggressive pact but a defensive arrangement, similar to that of NATO. He added that Pakistan had also been involved in training Saudi forces for quite a while and the recent development was only a formalised extension of all that. If there is aggression, whether against Saudi Arabia or Pakistan, we will jointly defend against it," he said.





He said Pakistan had always had a large military and air force contingent present in Saudi for many decades. I think that (pre-existing) relationship has been more defined now and that understanding has been given the form of a defence agreement, he said. -- PTI

