Non-Hindus can take part in 'garba' if...: BJP MLA

He said if some people feel their parents made a mistake by converting to religions other than Hinduism, and want to become Hindus again, they can do so now as "everyone's DNA is Hindu".





Talking to reporters, Sharma, who represents the Huzur assembly constituency in Bhopal, however warned that if anyone is found trying to deceive (to gain entry) at the garba venues would face serious consequences.





Navratri festival, dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her various forms, will begin on September 22.





Garba, a vibrant dance form from Gujarat, is played during the festival with such events drawing a large number of participants.





Several Hindutva organisations, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), have been opposing the entry of non-Hindus in such events to prevent what they allege are attempts at "love jihad".





"Love jihad" is a term used by right-wing groups and activists to allege a concerted effort by Muslim men to convert Hindu women to Islam.





MLA Sharma said if Muslims or Christians wished to worship the goddess again, they could be accepted into Hinduism if they drink a spoon of 'gangajal' and consume a tulsi leaf.





"If some people feel their parents made a mistake and they were born in the wrong religion, and they want to become Hindus, they should come to garba, apply tilak on their forehead, eat the goddess's prasad, perform aarti and wear dhoti-kurta," the legislator of the ruling party said.





Those willing to embrace Sanatan Dharma should bring their family members along as well, he added. -- PTI

