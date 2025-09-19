HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Neysa Now Part Of India-AI Mission

Fri, 19 September 2025
Artificial intelligence Cloud services startup Neysa has been officially empaneled under the IndiaAI Mission as one of its approved Cloud service providers.

Founded by serial entrepreneur Sharad Sanghi, Neysa is also in talks to raise funds in a Series B round.

The company had raised $50 million in 2024 in a round led by NTT Venture Capital, with participation from Nexus Venture Partners, Z47, Anchorage Capital, and others.In a virtual interview with Business Standard, Sanghi, co-founder and CEO of Neysa, said the company has witnessed rapid growth since being shortlisted for the IndiaAI Mission. 

"We were selected in May as an approved Cloud service provider, but it was reflected on the portal only last month," he said.

The company, he said, was already seeing traction in four main areas -- first is the enterprises that include financial institutions, healthcare and manufacturing.

Second is from startups and unicorns. Research and educational institutions are the third segment and finally the government.

"We are seeing explosive growth, especially since we have been shortlisted by the government for the IndiaAI mission. Additionally, we are seeing growth not only from India but international markets such as Gulf Cooperation Council nations and other Asian countries," added Sanghi.

Neysa, Sanghi said, plans to maintain silicon diversity in its infrastructure. "At present, we have 95 per cent graphics processing units (GPUs) from Nvidia and some from AMD. While we are looking at getting some of the Blackwell GPUs from Nvidia, we want to have silicon diversity."

-- Shivani Shinde, Business Standard

