Mukesh Ambani performs 'pind daan' rituals in Gayaji

20:43





The billionaire industrialist came to the town along with his son, Anant Ambani, in the evening.





"Mukesh Ambani performed the 'pind daan' and 'jal tarpan' rituals on the bank of the Falgu river and at the Vishnupad temple for the salvation of his ancestors' souls," the temple trust's working president, Shambhu Lal Vitthal, said.





Performing 'pitra puja' and 'pind daan' during 'pitru paksha', which started on September 6, in Gayaji is considered highly auspicious as it is believed to help get rid of 'pitru dosha', relieving ancestors from the cycle of birth and death.





A large number of Hindu devotees visit the Vishnupad temple during 'pitru paksha' every year to perform the rituals. Security was tightened in the town in view of Ambani's visit, officials said. -- PTI

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday performed 'pind daan' rituals at the Vishnupad temple in Bihar's Gayaji for the salvation of his ancestors' souls.