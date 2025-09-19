HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi condoles singer Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore

Fri, 19 September 2025
19:21
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of Assam's popular singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore. Garg, best known for his Ya Ali song, died while scuba diving in the Southeast Asian country. 

Garg, 52, is survived by his wife. 

"Shocked by the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg. He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music," the PM posted on 'X'. 

"His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he said. -- PTI

