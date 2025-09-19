iPhone 17 sale draws early morning rush in Bengaluru

09:31

Customers thronged the Apple store in Bengaluru on Friday morning as the company's iPhone 17 series went on sale.





Excited shoppers queued up early outside the recently opened Apple Hebbal store in Mall of Asia to purchase the newly launched iPhone 17 lineup along with the latest Apple Watch and AirPods.





One of the customers, Mohammad Suhail, who purchased an iPhone 17 told PTI Videos that it was 'nice to have a store in Bengaluru'.





"We are very excited. The service is very nice... I have been an early buyer for the last few years. We have been waiting since last week. We booked four phones, and this model is comparatively better than the last three models..." he said.





On September 2, Apple opened its first retail store in Bengaluru, marking its debut in South India and the company's third outlet in the country.





According to the company, the store offers customers the full range of Apple products, services, and support, along with free Today at Apple sessions designed to help users get the most out of their devices. -- PTI