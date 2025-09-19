HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
iPhone 17 fever rages across Mum, Del; queues began 12 am

Fri, 19 September 2025
The queue outside the BKC store
Apple commenced the sale of its newly launched iPhone 17 series across India on Thursday, prompting large crowds and long queues outside Apple flagship stores in Mumbai and Delhi, as tech enthusiasts gathered to be among the first to purchase the latest devices. 

The latest Apple launch includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max, AirPods 3, Watch Series 11, Watch SE3, and Watch Ultra 3. These were unveiled globally on September 9, 2025. Long queues of buyers were seen outside Apple's flagship store in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai today. 

As per the visuals, two long queues were seen outside Mumbai's BKC to ensure a smooth entry of the customers at the Apple flagship store. 

While many are eagerly waiting for their chance to enter Apple's flagship store in BKC, others expressed their disappointment with the lack of security for customers outside the store. Mohan Yadav, one of the iPhone potential buyers who came to Mumbai from Ahmedabad to buy Apple's new phone, said that he has been waiting for his turn since 5 am. He claimed that due to a lack of security, people often cut the queues, leading to chaos at the entrance.

"I have been waiting since the morning. Have been standing in a queue, but the security here has no responsibility. People are breaking lines. Those standing behind don't get the chance to buy the product due to a lack of responsibility among the security officials. I have been here from 5 am," Yadav told ANI. 

Bayan Kapoor, a resident of Mumbai, also expressed his excitement for the new iPhone 17, saying that the reviews of the phone are nice and he's eager to buy one if possible. "Apple fever is quite high among the public. The reviews of the phone are good. I just want to buy it now, provided I get a chance. I don't know if I can buy it or not due to the large crowd," said Bayan Kapoor. 

A customer, Amaan Memon, who was seen holding a brand new iPhone 17 Pro Max, expressed his happiness about the latest Apple product and said, "I am very excited for the iPhone 17 Pro Max series. This time, Apple has a new design. It features the A19 Bionic chip, so the gaming experience will be enhanced. I have been waiting for this colour for the last 6 months, when I came to know that this colour is going to be launched." 

A customer, Irfan, said, "I've come to buy the orange iPhone 17 PRO Max. I've been waiting since 8 pm. This time, there are changes to the camera and battery, and the look is also different." 

A similar rush was seen outside the Apple outlet at Select Citywalk Mall in Saket, New Delhi, where buyers waited overnight to get their hands on the new iPhone models. People were seen sitting outside the Apple stores waiting for the gate to open so that they could be among the first to buy the latest iPhone series. Apple has announced the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, the top models in its new iPhone 17 lineup, alongside the regular iPhone 17 and all-new iPhone Air. The Pro returns to an aluminium build, adds the biggest battery of any iPhone yet, and boasts what Apple is calling a "full-width camera plateau" on the back as per the live event, which was broadcast on Apple's website and YouTube channel on September 9. The iPhone 17 Pro starts from 1,099 USD, with the Pro Max starting at 1,199 USD, both with 256GB of storage, according to The Verge. The apparent change this year is a dramatic redesign of the rear camera module, which now stretches all the way across the body, rather than only containing the lenses. It's still a triple camera within that new camera island, though there's been one major upgrade. For the first time this year, Pro models feature 48-megapixel sensors across all three cameras, reported The Verge. -- ANI

