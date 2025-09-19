'India will never accept undemocratic Gen-Z power change'

16:58

The BJP leader, who hails from Karnataka, dismissed as "nonsense" Gandhi's latest vote rigging allegations in an assembly seat in the southern state. The Congress MP on Thursday alleged names were deleted through software manipulation and fake applications in the Aland assembly seat in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district in 2023. He cited details of alleged attempts to delete 6,018 votes in Aland in the run-up to the 2023 assembly polls. Joshi described Gandhi's repeated allegations of "vote chori" (theft) as baseless and confusing, and challenged him to prove his latest charge. "Such a deletion (in voter list) can't just happen. No one can delete your name (without following due process).





A police complaint (in this regard) has been verified," the Union minister noted while talking to PTI Videos on Thursday. Joshi questioned the Congress party's silence on a Karnataka High Court ruling on election in the Malur assembly constituency in Kolar district. -- PTI

Union minister Pralhad Joshi has hit out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on his mention of "Gen-Z" in context of "saving" the Constitution and democracy, saying he is driven by desperation and asserted India would never accept power gained through undemocratic means.