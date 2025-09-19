HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'India will never accept undemocratic Gen-Z power change'

Fri, 19 September 2025
16:58
Over 70 people were killed in the protests in Nepal this month
Union minister Pralhad Joshi has hit out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on his mention of "Gen-Z" in context of "saving" the Constitution and democracy, saying he is driven by desperation and asserted India would never accept power gained through undemocratic means. 

The BJP leader, who hails from Karnataka, dismissed as "nonsense" Gandhi's latest vote rigging allegations in an assembly seat in the southern state. The Congress MP on Thursday alleged names were deleted through software manipulation and fake applications in the Aland assembly seat in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district in 2023. He cited details of alleged attempts to delete 6,018 votes in Aland in the run-up to the 2023 assembly polls. Joshi described Gandhi's repeated allegations of "vote chori" (theft) as baseless and confusing, and challenged him to prove his latest charge. "Such a deletion (in voter list) can't just happen. No one can delete your name (without following due process). 

A police complaint (in this regard) has been verified," the Union minister noted while talking to PTI Videos on Thursday. Joshi questioned the Congress party's silence on a Karnataka High Court ruling on election in the Malur assembly constituency in Kolar district. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Apology no ground to quash case over Op Sindoor post: HC

Man to drag Rahul Gandhi to police for sharing phone number

Anjani Mishra, a resident of Prayagraj, is planning to file a police complaint after his mobile number was shared by Rahul Gandhi at a press conference, leading to hundreds of unwanted calls.

EC de-lists 474 more political parties for flouting norms

The Election Commission (EC) has de-listed 474 more registered unrecognised political parties for flouting norms, including not contesting elections in the last six years. This follows a previous de-listing of 334 parties in August.

'Saudi Arabia Won't Align With Pakistan Against India'

'The background for the Saudi-Pakistan agreement is the fact that the regional security order has collapsed due to the Israeli attack on Doha.''The Americans have largely abandoned their security guarantee for West Asia and the region...

Gujarat police rescue woman from 'love jihad' in Assam

Gujarat police rescued a 20-year-old woman from Assam, allegedly trapped in a 'love jihad' scheme. The woman was lured by an Assamese man and taken to Assam without her family's knowledge. Police tracked them down and reunited the woman...

