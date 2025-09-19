Hindi film 'Homebound' India's official entry for Oscars

18:58





Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Chandra said a total of 24 films in different languages were in contention for representing the country at the Oscars.





"It was a very difficult choice. These were films that touched the lives of people," he said.





"We were not judges but coaches. We were searching for players who have made their mark," he added.





The 12-member selection committee comprised producers, directors, writers, editors and journalists.





Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.





It portrays the story of two childhood friends from a small north Indian village who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they have long been denied. -- PTI

