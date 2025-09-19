HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Hindi film 'Homebound' India's official entry for Oscars

Fri, 19 September 2025
Share:
18:58
image
Hindi film Homebound has been chosen as India's official entry for the 2026 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature category, chairperson of the selection committee N Chandra said on Friday. 

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Chandra said a total of 24 films in different languages were in contention for representing the country at the Oscars. 

"It was a very difficult choice. These were films that touched the lives of people," he said. 

"We were not judges but coaches. We were searching for players who have made their mark," he added. 

The 12-member selection committee comprised producers, directors, writers, editors and journalists. 

Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. 

It portrays the story of two childhood friends from a small north Indian village who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they have long been denied. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Asia Cup: India eye batting boost vs Oman
Asia Cup: India eye batting boost vs Oman

LIVE! Hindi film 'Homebound' India's official entry for Oscars
LIVE! Hindi film 'Homebound' India's official entry for Oscars

Man to drag Rahul Gandhi to police for sharing phone number
Man to drag Rahul Gandhi to police for sharing phone number

Anjani Mishra, a resident of Prayagraj, is planning to file a police complaint after his mobile number was shared by Rahul Gandhi at a press conference, leading to hundreds of unwanted calls.

EC de-lists 474 more political parties for flouting norms
EC de-lists 474 more political parties for flouting norms

The Election Commission (EC) has de-listed 474 more registered unrecognised political parties for flouting norms, including not contesting elections in the last six years. This follows a previous de-listing of 334 parties in August.

'Saudi Arabia Won't Align With Pakistan Against India'
'Saudi Arabia Won't Align With Pakistan Against India'

'The background for the Saudi-Pakistan agreement is the fact that the regional security order has collapsed due to the Israeli attack on Doha.''The Americans have largely abandoned their security guarantee for West Asia and the region...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV