HC stays MDB order permitting temple funds for officials attending Ayyappa Sangam

A bench of justices Raja Vijayaraghavan and KV Jayakumar also issued notice to the state government, the Malabar Devaswom Commissioner and the Board seeking their stand on a plea challenging the order to bear the expenses from temple funds.





Advocates Lakshmi Narayan and Ranjanie R appeared for the Board.





The high court's interim direction came on a plea by one Ramachandran A V who works as a clerk at the Kinavoor Sri Kiratheswara Temple at Neeleswaram in Kasaragod district.





He has challenged the Devaswom Commissioner's September 18 order authorising all divisional Inspectors of the Board from Kasaragod, Taliparamba, Thalassery, Kasaragod, Manjeri, Perinthalmanna, Guruvayoor, Ottapalam and Palakkad and all temple executive officers who have volunteered to participate in the conclave to bear the travel and food expenses incurred by them from the respective temples' funds.





"The vehicle expenses were also directed to be borne by the respective temples," the plea has said.





The petitioner has contended that temple funds are trust property belonging to the deity and its worshippers and the state, holds it under the fiduciary relationship only as a statutory trustee and hence, cannot direct to divert such funds for extraneous purposes. -- PTI

