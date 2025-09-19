HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Gurugram: Hotel owner, son beaten up after they ask 'drunk' man to pay food bill

Fri, 19 September 2025
Share:
21:45
image
A hotel owner and his son were beaten up here by a group of people after they asked one of them to pay for the food he had ordered to be packed, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at a hotel in Udyog Vihar late Thursday night. 

Three suspects, including the primary accused, have been arrested.

The main accused has been identified as Anish of Dundahera.

According to police complaint, Anish allegedly arrived at the hotel drunk and ordered some food items to be packed.

After collecting the food, Anish started to leave the hotel without paying the bill. The hotel owner, however, stopped him and asked him to pay.

Following this, Anish started abusing the owner and fighting with him, as per the complaint.

As the situation escalated further, Anish threatened the owner of consequences and left.

"After some time, he came on a scooter with two boys...they started beating me and my father. Meanwhile, a black Scorpio came from behind. About four to five people, carrying sticks, got out. They also started beating us. One of them even threatened to kill us by showing a pistol," the hotel owner's son said in his complaint. 

TOP STORIES

Asia Cup UPDATES: Samson departs after scoring 50
Asia Cup UPDATES: Samson departs after scoring 50

LIVE! 2 Assam Rifles jawans killed, 5 hurt in Manipur terror attack
LIVE! 2 Assam Rifles jawans killed, 5 hurt in Manipur terror attack

Russia offers localisation of N-plants in India
Russia offers localisation of N-plants in India

Russia has offered India cooperation in localising large and small nuclear power plants as part of a civil nuclear energy collaboration between the two countries. The offer was made during a meeting at the IAEA General Conference in Vienna.

World must learn from India on ending wars swiftly: IAF
World must learn from India on ending wars swiftly: IAF

Air Chief Marshal A P Singh emphasizes the importance of clear objectives and timely conflict termination, citing Operation Sindoor as an example for the world to follow.

Maha govt denies police clearance to 26/11 acquitted
Maha govt denies police clearance to 26/11 acquitted

The Maharashtra government informed the Bombay High Court that Faheem Ansari, acquitted in the 26/11 terror attack case, was denied a police clearance certificate due to ongoing suspicion of being a member of a banned terror...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV