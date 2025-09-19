Gujarat woman forced to dip hands in boiling oil to prove fidelity

22:59

While the incident took place at Gerita village of Vijapur taluka on September 16, a video went viral on social media three days later.





Based on the woman's complaint, Vijapur police registered a First Information Report against her husband's sister Jamuna Thakor, Jamuna's husband Manubhai Thakor and two others, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Dineshsinh Chauhan. -- PTI





The woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Vijapur while the accused are absconding, he said. -- PTI

A 30-year-old woman in Gujarat's Mehsana district suffered severe burn injuries after her sister-in-law and three others allegedly forced her to dip her hands in a pot of boiling oil to prove her fidelity, police said on Friday.