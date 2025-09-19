GST evasion racket busted in Chh'garh; 170 firms exposed, cash and gold seized

20:55

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com





The racket allegedly masterminded by Mohmmad Farhan Sorathia, a GST tax consultant, caused the state exchequer losses running into several crore rupees every month by generating fake registrations, bills, and e-way bills, he said.





"Preliminary investigation suggested that just 26 of these fake firms generated e-way bills worth Rs 822 crore while reporting a turnover of only Rs 106 crore. Authorities estimate a preliminary GST revenue loss of around Rs 100 crore from these firms alone," a government statement said.





The syndicate was engaged in creating bogus firms and bills using the GST prime portal, it said, adding the CG SGST's Business Intelligence Unit (BIU) had been investigating the case for over a month.





"On September 12, a search was conducted at Sorathia's office, which revealed that 172 firms were allegedly floated using forged documents. Sorathia had reportedly employed five staff members to handle firm registrations, file returns, and generate e-way bills," it said. -- PTI

The Chhattisgarh State Goods and Services Tax (CG SGST) department has unearthed a major tax evasion racket involving more than 170 bogus firms, a government official said on Friday.