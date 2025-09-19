HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Goyal likely to visit US soon for trade talks

Fri, 19 September 2025
Share:
22:41
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal/File image
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal/File image
With the India-US trade talks moving in the right direction, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is expected to visit Washington soon, sources said. 

The visit comes in the backdrop of recently concluded daylong discussions here between US Chief Negotiator Brendan Lynch and his Indian counterpart Rajesh Agrawal on the proposed bilateral trade agreement. 

"The commerce minister's visit is likely soon... may be in the next few days... for the trade talks," they said. 

On September 16, the commerce ministry stated that daylong discussions with the visiting US team on a bilateral trade deal were positive, and both sides agreed to push for an early and mutually beneficial conclusion of the agreement. 

"It was decided to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade agreement," the ministry said in a statement after a seven-hour meeting with US officials. 

The talks were important as the US has imposed a steep 50 percent tariff on Indian goods. 

The visit of the high-ranking US trade officials was first after the imposition of a 25 percent tariff and an additional 25 percent penalty on Indian goods entering the American market for buying Russian crude oil. 

In February, leaders of the two countries directed officials to negotiate a proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Asia Cup UPDATES: Samson departs after scoring 50
Asia Cup UPDATES: Samson departs after scoring 50

LIVE! 2 Assam Rifles jawans killed, 5 hurt in Manipur terror attack
LIVE! 2 Assam Rifles jawans killed, 5 hurt in Manipur terror attack

Russia offers localisation of N-plants in India
Russia offers localisation of N-plants in India

Russia has offered India cooperation in localising large and small nuclear power plants as part of a civil nuclear energy collaboration between the two countries. The offer was made during a meeting at the IAEA General Conference in Vienna.

World must learn from India on ending wars swiftly: IAF
World must learn from India on ending wars swiftly: IAF

Air Chief Marshal A P Singh emphasizes the importance of clear objectives and timely conflict termination, citing Operation Sindoor as an example for the world to follow.

Maha govt denies police clearance to 26/11 acquitted
Maha govt denies police clearance to 26/11 acquitted

The Maharashtra government informed the Bombay High Court that Faheem Ansari, acquitted in the 26/11 terror attack case, was denied a police clearance certificate due to ongoing suspicion of being a member of a banned terror...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV