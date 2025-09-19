HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Families devastated as bodies recovered in Chamoli, toll 7

Fri, 19 September 2025
Share:
15:35
image
Five more bodies were recovered on Friday from the rain-ravaged villages in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district as rescue teams dug through debris and waded through sludge in search of the missing. With this, the toll has climbed to seven. 

Two bodies were recovered on Thursday. As rescuers pulled out the bodies, family members of the victims broke down. Landslides and flooding triggered by heavy rain hit four villages -- Kuntari Laga Phali, Kuntari Laga Sarpani, Sera and Dhurma -- in Chamoli's Nandanagar area, about 260 km from Dehradun and 50 km from Chamoli district headquarters at Gopeshwar, on Thursday. Nandanagar is already reeling from land subsidence. Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari is in Nandanagar to oversee the search and rescue operations. 

On Thursday, 12 people were injured, including five rescued alive from Kuntari Laga Phali and Dhurma villages. Those seriously injured are undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Rishikesh, officials said. They said 95 people have been shifted to relief camps set up at Maria Ashram and Gala Godown with adequate supply of food and medicines. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! RSS-backed ABVP sweeps DUSU polls
LIVE! RSS-backed ABVP sweeps DUSU polls

'Saudi Arabia Won't Align With Pakistan Against India'
'Saudi Arabia Won't Align With Pakistan Against India'

'The background for the Saudi-Pakistan agreement is the fact that the regional security order has collapsed due to the Israeli attack on Doha.''The Americans have largely abandoned their security guarantee for West Asia and the region...

'Secular' NCP still with Mahayuti due to...: Ajit Pawar
'Secular' NCP still with Mahayuti due to...: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar on Friday said the party was still part of the Mahayuti alliance because of mutual respect among allies and its commitment to the state's progress.

Singer Zubeen Garg Dies In Scuba Accident
Singer Zubeen Garg Dies In Scuba Accident

'He was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared deceased in the ICU around 2:30 PM IST.'

Scuffle erupts during iPhone 17 sale, cops use force
Scuffle erupts during iPhone 17 sale, cops use force

Sale of the new series of iPhones started on Friday, with excited customers queuing up outside the country's first Apple Store since early hours and even indulging in a scuffle before its opening.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV