EPFO Launches 'Passbook Lite'

Fri, 19 September 2025
09:11
The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched the 'Passbook Lite' facility on the member portal, which will allow subscribers to view a summarised passbook showing contributions, withdrawals and current balance with a single login, as opposed to the current system where members need to log in separately on the passbook portal to check the same.

"This initiative is expected to improve user experience by providing all key services, including passbook access through one login. However, for a comprehensive view of passbook details, members can continue to access the existing passbook portal," Labour Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said.

The EPFO has also enabled members to directly download annexure K from the member portal.

This will enable members to track status of transfer applications, ensuring full transparency and easy verification of provident fund transfers.

Currently, when employees change jobs, their PF accounts are transferred to the new employer's PF office through Form 13 online.

Following this, a transfer certificate (annexure K) is generated by the previous PF office and sent to the new one. Till now, annexure K was only shared between PF offices and was made available to members only on request.

Also, the EPFO has now allowed PF transfers and settlements, advances and past accumulations, refunds, cheques and interest adjustments to be done at the subordinate levels, instead of requiring approvals from higher-level officers presently (RPFC/Officer-in-Charge).

"This is expected to faster claim settlements and reduced processing time, simplified approval layers for smoother service delivery and improved accountability at field office level," Dr Mandaviya said.

-- Business Standard

