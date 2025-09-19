Defamation: MP/MLA bench to hear Akbar's plea against Priya Ramani's acquittal, says HC

18:14

Former Union minister MJ Akbar





Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri said as the matter involved a former MP, the bench meant for matters of sitting and former lawmakers ought to hear it.





The court posted the matter before Justice Ravinder Dudeja for October 15.





Akbar has challenged the trial court's February 17, 2021 order acquitting Ramani in the case on grounds that a woman has the right to put grievances before any platform of her choice even after decades.





The high court on January 13, 2022, agreed to examine Akbar's appeal against the trial court's order and had admitted the appeal on which the notice was issued to Ramani in August 2021.





In his appeal, Akbar has contended that the trial court decided his criminal defamation case on the basis of surmises and conjecture and as though it was a case of sexual harassment.





His plea contended that the trial court failed to appreciate the arguments and evidence on record. -- PTI

