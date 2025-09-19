HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Defamation: MP/MLA bench to hear Akbar's plea against Priya Ramani's acquittal, says HC

Fri, 19 September 2025
Share:
18:14
Former Union minister MJ Akbar
Former Union minister MJ Akbar
The Delhi high court on Friday transferred to its MP/MLA bench, former Union minister M J Akbar's plea challenging the acquittal of journalist Priya Ramani in his criminal defamation case over the allegations of sexual misconduct. 

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri said as the matter involved a former MP, the bench meant for matters of sitting and former lawmakers ought to hear it. 

The court posted the matter before Justice Ravinder Dudeja for October 15. 

Akbar has challenged the trial court's February 17, 2021 order acquitting Ramani in the case on grounds that a woman has the right to put grievances before any platform of her choice even after decades. 

The high court on January 13, 2022, agreed to examine Akbar's appeal against the trial court's order and had admitted the appeal on which the notice was issued to Ramani in August 2021. 

In his appeal, Akbar has contended that the trial court decided his criminal defamation case on the basis of surmises and conjecture and as though it was a case of sexual harassment. 

His plea contended that the trial court failed to appreciate the arguments and evidence on record. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Apology no ground to quash case over Op Sindoor post: HC
LIVE! Apology no ground to quash case over Op Sindoor post: HC

Man to drag Rahul Gandhi to police for sharing phone number
Man to drag Rahul Gandhi to police for sharing phone number

Anjani Mishra, a resident of Prayagraj, is planning to file a police complaint after his mobile number was shared by Rahul Gandhi at a press conference, leading to hundreds of unwanted calls.

EC de-lists 474 more political parties for flouting norms
EC de-lists 474 more political parties for flouting norms

The Election Commission (EC) has de-listed 474 more registered unrecognised political parties for flouting norms, including not contesting elections in the last six years. This follows a previous de-listing of 334 parties in August.

'Saudi Arabia Won't Align With Pakistan Against India'
'Saudi Arabia Won't Align With Pakistan Against India'

'The background for the Saudi-Pakistan agreement is the fact that the regional security order has collapsed due to the Israeli attack on Doha.''The Americans have largely abandoned their security guarantee for West Asia and the region...

Gujarat police rescue woman from 'love jihad' in Assam
Gujarat police rescue woman from 'love jihad' in Assam

Gujarat police rescued a 20-year-old woman from Assam, allegedly trapped in a 'love jihad' scheme. The woman was lured by an Assamese man and taken to Assam without her family's knowledge. Police tracked them down and reunited the woman...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV