British couple jailed for months by Taliban released

Fri, 19 September 2025
A British couple who were detained for nearly eight months by the Taliban in Afghanistan have been released, an official with knowledge of the case has said.Peter Reynolds, 80, and his wife Barbie, 76, who have lived in the country for nearly two decades, were held after being stopped while travelling home on 1 February.

The couple were freed through Qatari mediation, after they were transferred from Kabul's central prison to a larger prison during the final phase of negotiations, the official said.

A Qatari official said the couple will fly to Qatar for medical checks before travelling on to the UK, despite having a long-term home in Afghanistan's Bamiyan province. -- BBC

