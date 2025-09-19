HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bomb threat forces IndiGo flight to make emergency landing in Chennai

Fri, 19 September 2025
23:49
image
An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Phuket in Thailand made an emergency landing at the Chennai airport following an alleged bomb threat, an airport official said on Friday.

The CISF personnel and officials at the airport who checked the flight found it to be a hoax. Further investigation was on, he said. 

"IndiGo flight 6E 1089 operating from Mumbai to Phuket on September 19, was diverted to Chennai due to a security threat noticed onboard," the airlines said. 

As per the established protocol, relevant authorities were informed immediately, and the flight will undergo necessary security checks in Chennai. 

"Owing to the night curfew at the Phuket airport, resumption of the journey has been scheduled for later in the night. We are making all efforts to minimise inconvenience to customers including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates with them," the statement said. 

"As always, safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft is our topmost priority," it added. -- PTI

