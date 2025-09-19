HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Banks' Era Of Infrastructure Funding Is Over: K V Kamath

Fri, 19 September 2025
The era of banks being the primary source of infrastructure funding is over, said K V Kamath, chairman, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development.

Bank credit for long-term infrastructure projects is a no-go as banks have short-term liabilities, Kamath said, which prevent them from lending for projects with a tenure more than 10 to 15 years, highlighting maturity mismatch as a structural constraint.

Instead, the financing baton is being passed to capital markets, mutual funds, pension funds, and insurance companies, which are inherently better suited for long-duration investment.

Kamath pointed out that these markets have matured significantly over the past few years.

"What was unthinkable five years ago -- raising capital outside the banking system  -- is now happening. Corporate India is increasingly funding itself through internal accruals, equity markets, and bond markets," Kamath said.

According to data, infrastructure firms defaults fell from 8.5 per cent in the financial year 2016 (FY16) to just 0.3 per cent in FY24. However, commercial banks' credit growth to infrastructure has slowed, dropping from 10 per cent pre-2020 to just 5 per cent in FY26 (projected). This declining trend underlines the need for specialised financial institutions and innovative instruments to fill the gap.

On whether India needs more development finance institutions, Kamath said rather than multiplying institutions, strengthening existing DFIs with capital and innovative structures is the way forward."As infrastructure books grow, DFIs like NaBFID will need capital -- hybrid, Tier-I, and more. But the structure is in place. We don't need more institutions, just stronger ones,' he said.

-- Anjali Kumari & Anupreksha Jain, Business Standard

