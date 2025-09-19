HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Adani group stocks surge after clean chit from Sebi

Fri, 19 September 2025
Adani group firms surged in morning trade on Friday, with Adani Total Gas climbing over 13 per cent, after markets regulator Sebi cleared billionaire Gautam Adani and his group of stock manipulation allegations made by US short-seller Hindenburg Research.

Shares of Adani Total Gas zoomed 13.27 per cent, Adani Power jumped 8.89 per cent, Adani Energy Solutions rallied 5.53 per cent, Adani Green Energy surged 5.45 per cent and Adani Enterprises climbed 5.23 per cent on the BSE. The stock of NDTV climbed 4.98 per cent, Adani Ports went up by 2.80 per cent, Sanghi Industries (2.62 per cent), ACC (1.64 per cent) and Ambuja Cements (1.33 per cent). 

In a big boost to tycoon Gautam Adani, markets regulator Sebi on Thursday cleared the billionaire and his group of stock manipulation allegations made by Hindenburg Research, saying fund transfer between group companies did not fall foul of any regulation. 

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in two separate detailed orders said the allegations of insider trading, market manipulation, and violations of public shareholding norms were found to be unsubstantiated after a detailed investigation. -- PTI

