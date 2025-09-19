HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
2 Assam Rifles jawans killed, 5 hurt in Manipur terror attack

Fri, 19 September 2025
21:21
File image
Two Assam Rifles personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) were killed in an attack by terrorists in Manipur's Nambol Sabal area of Bishnupur district, senior security officials said.

Five others were injured in the attack.

The incident took place on September 19 at around 5:50 pm when a vehicle-based column of troops of 33 Assam Rifles was moving from its Patsoi Company Operating Base to Nambol Company Operating Base. 

In the general area of Nambol Sabal Leikai, the column was ambushed by unidentified terrorists on the highway in the denotified area of Manipur.

Officials said terrorists opened fire on the vehicle carrying the troops and later fled in a white van.

The injured have been evacuated to RIMS Hospital and are currently stable. -- ANI

