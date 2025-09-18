HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Wolf attacks terrorise Bahraich, 2 children dead

Thu, 18 September 2025
16:28
Representational image
A wave of alleged wolf attacks has caused panic across a dozen villages in the Bahraich district's Kaisarganj and Mahsi tehsils. In the past 20 days, eleven attacks have left two young girls dead and nine people injured, officials said on Thursday. 

Authorities have deployed over 100 personnel, including police, forest officials, and experts from other states, to track and capture the animals. "A control room has been set up, and teams are using thermal drones, night-vision cameras, and camera traps," said Dr Simran M, Conservator of Forest, Devipatan Division. 

Meanwhile, villagers have resorted to patrolling with sticks. On September 9, a four-year-old girl named Jyoti was allegedly carried off by a wolf and found dead the next morning. On September 11, a three-month-old girl, Sandhya, was snatched from her mother's lap and later found with fatal injuries.

The forest department has confirmed tracking two wolves via drone, but has not captured either. This year's incidents echo a similar series of attacks from last year, when a pack of wolves killed nine people and injured dozens more in the same region. -- PTI

