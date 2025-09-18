Why did Priyanka Gandhi go trekking in deep forests?

09:30





Priyanka, who is in her Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency since September 11, was briefed about the forest and the tribal community's problems during her journey by C Vinod, who is doing a PhD in Tribal Economy, a party release said on Wednesday. Vinod, a member of the tribal community, had described their plight earlier to her during her poll camp aign and it is on his request that she visited the Cholanaykkars, it added.





After visiting the community, the Congress MP brought their representatives back to the Forest department's Inspection Bungalow for discussion on their demands regarding houses and bridges. She held discussions with the forest department officials and the community's representatives regarding their demands, the release said.





Subsequently, she also met with people who work with the tribal community, it added. After visiting the Cholanaykkar tribal community, the Congress MP reached the Nilambur teak depot. She walked around the depot and inquired about the activities of the museum located there, the release said. -- PTI

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra trekked deep into the Karulai forests in this district to meet the Cholanaykkar tribal community, where she listened to their concerns and assured support.