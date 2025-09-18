HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Want a Rs 31,000 pm salary hike? Join Hyundai

Thu, 18 September 2025
09:36
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Wednesday signed a long-term wage-settlement agreement with the United Union of Hyundai Employees (UUHE), valid for a period of three years between 2024 and 2027.

The revised all-inclusive compensation package sets a new benchmark in the automotive industry. It includes an increase of Rs 31,000 per month, structured over a three-year period in the ratio of 55 per cent, 25 per cent, and 20 per cent.

In addition, HMIL will also provide employee welfare like best-in-class health coverage and advanced wellness programmes.

The long-term wage settlement will be effective from April 1, 2024, through March 31, 2027. 

"At Hyundai, our people are the cornerstone of our success," Youngmyung Park, function head - people strategy, HMIL, said. "This agreement, built on mutual trust, respect, and constructive dialogue, reflects our shared commitment to fostering a progressive workplace culture that prioritises employee welfare and supports long-term organisational growth."

Registered in 2011, the UUHE is the officially recognised representative body for the HMIL workforce. As of August 31, 2025, UUHE represents a membership of 1,981 employees (90 per cent of technician and workmen cadre). It focuses on advocating for employee welfare, rights, and constructive engagement with management.

-- Business Standard

