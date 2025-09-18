Voters deleted from Cong booths using fake login: Rahul

11:34





"The Chief Election Commissioner of India is protecting the people who have destroyed Indian democracy.





"In Aland, 6018 applications were filed impersonating voters. The people who filed these applications actually never filed them. The filing was done automatically using software. Mobile numbers from outside Karnataka, from different states, were used to delete numbers in Aland, and it was done targeting Congress voters.





"Let's talk about how this is being done and why I'm saying and we are saying that this is being done in a centralised manner and this is being done not using individuals but using software. Look at the serial numbers... A software is picking up the first name in the booth and using it to delete votes. Someone ran an automated program to ensure that the first voter at the booth was the applicant. That same person got cell phones from outside the state, used them to file the application, and we are pretty certain that this was done in a centralised manner and it was done at scale. This was not done at a worker level; this was done at a whole simpler level."

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "I am not going to say anything on this stage that is not backed up by 100 per cent truth. I am somebody who loves my country, I love my Constitution, I love the democratic process, and I am protecting that process. I'm not going to say anything here that is not going to be based on 100% proof that you can determine.